Reported Road Rage On Grand River Incident Ends In Fatal Crash

April 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Grand River Friday morning in Genoa Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 10:30am to a two-vehicle injury crash on Grand River, just west of Bendix Road.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country and an unknown Black Chevy 2500 Pickup were traveling west on Grand River - reportedly road raging.



The Office says a white Ford F350 was traveling east on Grand River and was in the center turn lane, attempting a left turn. The Chrysler had gone into the center turn lane and crashed head-on with the Ford F350.



The driver of the Chrysler was identified as a 48-year-old Brighton man, who was transported to Providence Hospital in Novi in critical condition. The driver was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The driver of the Ford was identified as a 38-year-old Highland Township man. He was transported to Providence Novi with minor injuries.



Alcohol, speed, and the unknown vehicle are still being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.



The roadway remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS.