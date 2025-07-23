Three-Car Fatal Crash On Westbound I-96 At Kensington Road

July 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A teen is dead and another person injured following a three-car fatal crash that shut down westbound I-96 in the Brighton Township area.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were dispatched around 9:30am to the area of westbound I-96 at Kensington Road for a traffic crash involving three vehicles.



Preliminary investigation and witness statements show that a 19-year-old Detroit male was driving a 2023 Chevy Malibu on westbound I-96.



Witnesses stated that prior to the crash, the man was driving at a high rate of speed, estimated to be in excess of 100 mph. Police said prior to the crash, the vehicle was traveling in the right lane of travel, swerved into the middle lane, striking another vehicle. Both vehicles lost control and struck a third vehicle, causing the Chevy Malibu to overturn and strike a construction traffic trailer.



The driver of the Malibu was pronounced deceased on scene. One other driver involved suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing; however, it is believed that speed was a factor in the crash.



At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.



Police advise that westbound I-96 at Kensington Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time as Troopers have requested a crash investigator to the scene to assist with the investigation. Significant back-ups resulted.



Troopers were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, and multiple Fire/EMS agencies.