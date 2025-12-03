Elderly Man Perishes In Fatal Barn Fire In Holly Area

December 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi/com





An elderly man died in a fatal structure fire in the Holly area.



It happened shortly before midnight on Monday at 9100 Keir Road.



Michigan State Police, the Springfield and Groveland Township Fire Departments, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office all responded on scene.



MSP reported a barn with an interior apartment behind a primary residence was fully engulfed upon arrival.



Troopers interviewed the homeowners and learned that their uncle, a 76-year-old man, was present inside the barn structure and lived inside of the apartment.



After securing the structure, troopers and fire personnel located a body inside of the structure. The cause of the fire has not been determined.



MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said “Detectives are continuing to investigate this fire. We are waiting on the Medical Examiner report to positively identify the body inside as the homeowners uncle. At the time it does not appear that the fire was intentional.”