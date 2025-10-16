Fatal Aircraft Crash In Bath Township

October 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three people are dead following a small aircraft crash in Bath Township.



It happened around 5pm Thursday. The Bath Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash near the intersection of Clark Road and Peacock Road.



Three passengers were confirmed as being aboard the aircraft, and all three were found and confirmed as deceased.



The Township says it’s unclear at this time what caused the aircraft to crash, or what its intended destination was.



The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.



Officials say further details will be released as the investigation progresses.