Howell Woman Killed in Oceola Twp. Pickup Truck Crash

March 10, 2019

A 40-year-old Howell woman is dead as a result of a one-vehicle accident last evening in Oceola Township. According to Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was proceeding west on Golf Club Road near Hughes Road just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening when the driver lost control of the truck. It went off the road, struck several mailboxes, driveway culverts and a guard rail and then became airborne, throwing one of the two passengers from the vehicle before coming to a rest.



The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS. She is not being identified at this time pending further investigation and notification of relatives. The driver and other passenger were transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor in serious condition. The intersection of Golf Club and Hughes roads was closed for about four hours as a result of the crash.



Sheriff Murphy says excessive speed was apparently a factor in the accident. It’s undetermined at this time whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, as well as whether all occupants were wearing their seat belts. The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Howell Area Fire Dept. and Green Oak Twp. Police. (TT)