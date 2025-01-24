Farm-to-Family Grant Program Designed to Support Michigan Farmers, Agriculture Supply Chains

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s new Farm-to-Family “Food Hubs and Farm Stops” grant program is now open.



Farm stops are small, year-round markets that support local farmers and have fresh, local produce for residents to buy. Food hubs help local farmers connect supply to consumers.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the program on Thursday.



This is the first grant that was created to strengthen food systems that are in the middle of the supply chain.



It was designed to “support innovative models that deliver locally produced and healthy food to Michiganders while creating economic opportunities for Michigan farmers.”



Grants will provide up to $50,000 for eligible applicants to support numerous initiatives including expanding processing capacity, distribution service, sourcing, transportation infrastructure and other related functions.



“We’ve heard overwhelming feedback about the need to support food systems during our extensive listening tours across Michigan, and this grant program is one of the first, direct responses we’re taking to meet that need through Farm-to Family,” MDARD Director Tim Boring said. “This grant will support emerging aspects of agriculture and food systems infrastructure as the growers and livestock producers who are working so hard to provide for our communities.”



The grant was proposed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in her Fiscal Year 2025 Executive Budget Recommendation.



Officials say the program is designed to “further economic prosperity across Michigan, maintain and expand diversity of the state’s agricultural production and support climate smart and regenerative agriculture value chains.”



More information, including how to apply, can be found at the link below.