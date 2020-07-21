New Grant Available For Livingston County Small Farms

July 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Small farm owners in Livingston County that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 can apply for a new grant.



In an effort to help small farm owners mitigate risks of the coronavirus in their operation, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is now accepting applications for the MEDC Small Farm Safety Grant program. The program will award $1.25-million in grants to farms with less than 10 employees to fund COVID-19 mitigation costs. According to a release these include, but are not limited to testing costs, personal protective equipment, facility needs, increased sanitation costs, employee training, and upgraded safety procedures for farm-provided housing. Grants will be limited to $1,000 per employee and the program will cover costs incurred from June 1st of this year, through September 15th. Funds will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.



To qualify, applicants must have documentation supporting that they have less than 10 employees, provide proof of good standing with the state of Michigan as applicable, attest that the business is current on all taxes or is otherwise contesting them on good faith, and have completed registration in the State of Michigan Integrated Governmental Management Applications Vendor Self-Service website.



This program is modeled after the Michigan Agricultural Safety Grant program that launched last week, using federal CARES Act funding. That program is available to farms and agricultural processors with more than 10 employees.



To apply for a small town safety grant, visit www.michiganbusiness.org/agsafety.