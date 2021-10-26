Road Closure For Culvert Work In Putnam Township Today

October 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure is planned in Putnam Township today as part of culvert work.



As for traffic impact, a portion of Farley Road from between Coyle Drive north and Coyle Drive south will be closed to thru-traffic.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the closure will start around 8:30am and is expected to wrap up by 3pm. Work involves replacing a cross culvert underneath the road.



The Road Commission says signs advising of the closure are posted. The project is weather dependent.