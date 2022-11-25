Fantasy Of Lights Parade To Light Up Downtown Howell

November 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is gearing up for tonight’s Fantasy of Lights parade.



The parade will honor longtime Howell City Councilman Steve Manor - a beloved public servant and teacher named this year’s Grand Marshal who passed away recently.



State Street - known as the Peppermint Path - will open at 3:30pm and feature local merchants, refreshments, live entertainment, and visits with Santa and his reindeer.



The Fantasy 5K race and one-mile family fun walk kicks off at 6pm, with runners donning their favorite holiday apparel, costumes and lights to race along the parade route.



The main event of the evening is always the Fantasy of Lights Parade, hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It’s been the official kick-off to the holiday season in Howell for almost 40 years.



Anyone planning to make their way to downtown Howell for the festivities should be mindful of some associated road closures and detours. Details are available in the provided link.