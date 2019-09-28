Fantasy of Lights Fundraiser Helps “Write Future Chapters”

September 28, 2019

Organizers have declared success after a fundraiser to support a decades-old tradition in Howell.



The Writing Future Chapters fundraiser held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 raised approximately $5,000 to sustain and enhance the 36th annual Fantasy of Lights, which is set this year for Friday, Nov. 29 in downtown Howell. The fundraiser was hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation in partnership with Howell Young Professionals.



Michelle Tokan, Fantasy of Lights Director, said that fundraising for the Fantasy of Lights will continue to help offset the new costs to events implemented earlier this year for city services. For the Fantasy of Lights this year that’s estimated to be between $7,000 and $11,000. She says other opportunities to support the Fantasy of Lights include sponsorships and donations. A dine to donate event is being held at Aubree’s in Howell on Sunday, Oct. 20 and Monday, Oct. 21. Contact mtokan@howell.org for a donation flyer that must be presented to your server on those days.



This year’s parade theme is BOOK IT to Howell. It was developed in partnership with local author Denise Brennan-Nelson. The Fantasy of Lights is working with other partner organizations including Howell Parks & Recreation, Howell Main Street and the Howell Carnegie District Library who will be incorporating a book and literacy theme into their holiday events as well. (JK)