'Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk:' Crackdown on Impaired Driving During Michigan vs. Ohio State Game

November 29, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



While the University of Michigan and Ohio State University football teams duke it out during The Game Saturday, the Michigan State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be working together to catch impaired drivers.



Both agencies said they will be on the lookout for people driving impaired or distracted during and after the game.



People who are drinking Saturday are encouraged to arrange alternative ways to get home.



“The best way to keep the roads safe during this weekend’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game is for all drivers to make safety a priority,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “Whether you’re cheering for Scarlet and Gray or Maize and Blue, safe driving habits are key. By following speed limits, properly wearing a safety belt and designating a sober driver, we can ensure everyone enjoys The Game safely and responsibly.”



The combined efforts of Michigan and Ohio troopers has become an annual event to reduce fatal and non-fatal crashes on the roadways.



“There is absolutely no reason to drive impaired – ever,” Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police, said. “Enjoy the game and the celebrations that come with it but please be responsible because lives depend on it. Protect yourself and others on the road by using a ride-share service or if driving, only drive sober, avoid distractions and wear your seatbelt.”



The Game kicks off in Columbus at noon on Saturday. It will be on Fox television stations.



People in both states are encouraged to call 911 if they see impaired drivers.



(photo credit: MSP 1st District)