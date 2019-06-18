Family Suffers Burns, Smoke Inhalation During House Fire

A family suffered burns and smoke inhalation following a fire early Sunday morning in Highland Township.



The Highland Township Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire in the 4000 block of Strathcona at around 1:15am. Fire Chief Ken Chapman says the fire was initially dispatched as a MABAS BOX Alarm, meaning the initial caller information was of such severity that predetermined resources identified for assistance to that area were dispatched immediately following Highland Township Fire units. Chapman tells WHMI upon arrival, the crew found a heavily involved basement fire with extension into the attic. He says initially crews were sent in to fight the fire but with the extension into the attic space, the fire vented through the roof and all crews were removed from the interior. Chapman says the fire was eventually stopped short of the attached garage and bonus room above the garage. He says residents were able to evacuate on their own, but did suffer burns and/or smoke inhalation and were transported to an area burn center. It was further advised that the initial entry team found the family dog during the fire attack, but were unsuccessful in resuscitating the animal.



Chapman says it is still undetermined if the property had working smoke detectors. Many local fire departments will assist those in need of detectors. Chapman noted the Highland Township Fire Department recently received a grant and has 300 smoke detectors that it will install and provide a free home safety inspection after. For more information, contact the Highland Township Fire Department at 248.887.9050 x6 Highland Township Fire Marshal's office. (JM)