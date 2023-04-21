Family Seeks Answers Surrounding Death of South Lyon Woman

April 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Family members are asking for the public’s help in finding information surrounding the death of a South Lyon woman, who’s body was found in Detroit last month.



Police say 42-year-old Melissa Dequin was last seen alive on March 10th. Her body was found by a pedestrian the next day while walking in a neighborhood on the westside of Detroit, near Fitzpatrick Avenue and Memorial Street.



When police arrived, Dequin's body was wrapped in a blanket. Family members confirmed her identity on March 13th.



While there was no noticeable trauma to Dequin's body, there were traces of bruises located on her face.



Toxicology results are pending. Overdose is suspected, as it was confirmed Dequin had a history of using hard drugs about 15 years ago.



Police say her gold minivan, cellphone, and personal belongings were never located following her death.



Dequin's family is asking anyone with information regarding her death or belongings to contact police.



A link to Melissa's obituary with her photo can be found at the link below.



South Lyon Police can be contacted at (248) 437-1773.



Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAKUP or by visiting their online portal. That link is provided below.