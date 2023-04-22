Family Seeking Damages in Child's Death at Camp Dearborn

April 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



The family of a child who died from injuries related to an incident at Camp Dearborn is suing the camp for damages.



The family of 10-year-old Carson Dunn recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the camp and two staff members.



On July 6th of last year, Carson tragically died after falling from the side of a floating water structure on Phillip Lake, located at Camp Dearborn in Milford.



The lawsuit alleges Carson slipped from the top of the floating structure and he was unable to grab onto the structure's defective handles, as they were not properly secured.



The Dunn family is seeking at least $25,000 in damages, including trauma to Carson’s younger brother, who witnessed the fall.



The lawsuit alleges there were no posted safety warnings and staff did not properly proceed with the lifesaving protocol that could have saved Carson's life.