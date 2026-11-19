Family Pets Perish in Dexter Area House Fire

November 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Dexter Area Fire Department reports a family of four escaped a residential fire early Thursday morning, but their two pets did not survive.



Crews were called out to the house fire at approximately midnight in the 9000 block of W. Huron River Drive.



“The first arriving units found smoke and fire coming from the first floor of a two-story home,” Chief Doug Armstrong told the Sun Time. “Dexter firefighters quickly deployed two hose lines, and arriving Scio Township Fire Department crews deployed a third. The fire extended to the second floor and attic before being brought under control.”



One person was reportedly transported by Huron Valley Ambulance to Michigan Medicine for evaluation and treatment of unknown injuries.



“Unfortunately, two family pets did not survive the fire,” Armstrong said.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



The DAFD was assisted by Scio Township Fire Department, Chelsea Area Fire Authority, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Hamburg Township Fire Department, Putnam Township Fire Department, Unadilla Township Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance.



“We are very thankful that everyone was able to get out of the home,” Armstrong said. “This is a good reminder for all of us to have a home fire escape plan and, just as importantly, to practice it with everyone in the family. Know how you will get out, have a designated meeting place outside, and once you are out, stay out. If your family doesn’t have a plan, contact the Dexter Area Fire Department and we will help you develop one.”



Photo courtesy of DAFD.