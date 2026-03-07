Family Fun Day At 2|42 Community Center
March 7, 2026
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A free family event celebrating early literacy will take place next weekend.
A Family Fun Day is set at 2|42 Community Center next Saturday, March 14th. Attendees can celebrate early literacy with fun crafts and activities, a live concert with The Music Lady, a photo booth, and more.
The event runs from 9:30am-11:30am.
Kids can meet their favorite book characters, Elephant and Piggie, and receive a free book.
The event is sponsored by the Livingston County Early Literacy Collaborative.
No registration is required for the program.
An event flyer is attached.