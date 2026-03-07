Family Fun Day At 2|42 Community Center

March 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free family event celebrating early literacy will take place next weekend.



A Family Fun Day is set at 2|42 Community Center next Saturday, March 14th. Attendees can celebrate early literacy with fun crafts and activities, a live concert with The Music Lady, a photo booth, and more.



The event runs from 9:30am-11:30am.



Kids can meet their favorite book characters, Elephant and Piggie, and receive a free book.



The event is sponsored by the Livingston County Early Literacy Collaborative.



No registration is required for the program.



An event flyer is attached.