Family Fun Day Event Celebrates Early Childhood

March 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Kids, families, and friends throughout Livingston County are encouraged to attend an upcoming event that celebrates early childhood.



The Livingston Early Literacy Collaborative's “Family Fun Day: Celebrate Early Childhood” is designed to show families how fun and easy it is to teach simple early literacy skills that can be done at home or on-the-go. Organizers say when engaging with kids - whether singing, dancing, writing, talking or playing - children are learning about language and the world around them and parents are setting a foundation for their success in school.



The event is planned on Saturday, March 20th from 9 to 11am and will have some changes from years past due to the pandemic. Families are invited to a drive-through and pick up of a free activity kit at the Livingston Educational Service Agency on Grand River in Howell while supplies last. Each kit includes books, fun activity ideas, alphabet cookies and an alphabet puzzle. The alphabet activities encourage talking about letters, playing alphabet hide and seek, singing the alphabet song, making letter words, and writing letters.



At 1 pm, a free virtual family concert featuring Beverly Meyer: The Music Lady is being offered, which is described as a fun, interactive music show that’s perfect for preschoolers and older kids who will be singing, dancing and laughing to silly songs.



The Livingston Early Literacy Collaborative is a volunteer action committee comprised of Livingston County’s leading literacy, education, and early childhood advocates. Their goal is to engage communities to build healthy, successful futures for all children from birth through age five.



More details can be found in the attached press release and event flyer.