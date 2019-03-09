Upcoming Family Fun Day Celebrates Early Childhood

A family fun day is planned that will celebrate early childhood for kids, families and friends.



Family Fun Day: Celebrate Early Childhood on Saturday, March 16th from 10am to noon at 2/42 Church on Grand River Avenue. It’s an event that supports the idea that families are their child’s first teacher. Organizers say caregiver involvement is directly tied to children’s school performance and the growth of lifelong learning habits. The event demonstrates to parents and caregivers the skills needed for early learning, which is said to be especially important because of Michigan's low performance reading scores. The free event is open to everyone and is sponsored by the Livingston Early Literacy Collaborative which includes the six Livingston County libraries, Child Connect for Family Success, Great Start Livingston, LESA Early Childhood Programs, and Michigan State University Extension.



Entertainment and fun activities will kick off the celebration highlighting the five practices for early literacy success - reading, writing, talking, singing, and playing. A hands-on interactive music concert will be performed by Beverly Meyer – The Music Lady. Other early literacy activities and storytelling are planned with free book giveaways and attendees will also be able to meet storybook characters Pete the Cat, Llama Llama, and Cookie Mouse. A flyer and press release is attached. (JM)