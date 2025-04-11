Family Friendly Easter Events Happening Now

April 11, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Easter Bunny is hopping into a community near you.



Carls Family YMCA in Milford is hosting their Easter Egg Extravaganza this evening. Starting at 5:30, kids will be able to hunt for eggs in the pools. “Collect enough and trade them in for a prize bag!” The pools will remain open for the fun to continue. Prize bags are open for children 6 months to 14 years. Carls Family YMCA is located at 300 Family Drive.



Wixom’s Egg Hunt and Bunny Fun starts at 1 p.m. on Apr. 13 at Gilbert Willis Park. Registration begins Sunday at 12:30 p.m. “Join us for an egg hunt, crafts to go and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures.” The first 400 kids, ages 2-10, will be able to participate. The registration fee is $5 per kid, and cash or credit is accepted. No personal baskets are allowed.



South Lyon’s Easter Egg Scramble is Apr. 19 at 11 a.m. in Volunteer Park.Children can meet firefighters and police officers and explore their vehicles. The scramble kicks off at noon. A total of four fields of eggs will be open, organized by age group. Each group will be released one at a time so parents can see all their kids find the treats around the area. The Easter Bunny will also be there for pictures.



Great Start Livingston posted a list of events across Livingston County. Some of the events being held are egg hunts at Arise Church in Pinckney, an Easter event with the Easter Bunny at Tanger Outlets and Easter Bunny Family Night at Grand River Brewery in Brighton. Their full list is linked below.



Bountiful Harvest is giving people a chance to support their food pantry and soup kitchen and have a yard full of eggs for Easter morning with their annual "Egg My Yard." People can choose to have their eggs dropped off in their yard or pick them up themselves. Eggs will be delivered the night before. 25 eggs are $25, 50 eggs are $45, 75 eggs are $65, 100 eggs are $85 and “golden eggs” are $5. The sale ends on Apr. 15. The link to purchase eggs is below.