Free Family Comedy Show At 2|42 Community Center Saturday

January 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The Brighton District Library is partnering with the Howell Carnegie District Library to present “The Family Comedy Show with performer Joel Tacey”.



The show is set this Saturday, January 25th starting at 10:30am.



Organizers said the “The show will be a huge hit with your family”. It features magic, juggling, goofy stunts, lots of audience participation, big laughs, and big fun.



No registration is required for the free event. It will take place at 2|42 Community Center located at 7526 Grand River in Brighton.