Families Invited to Cleary University's Homecoming Tailgate Party

October 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Students, parents, siblings, families and the entire community are invited to enjoy Cleary University's annual Tailgate Party on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2 pm to 6 pm on the Howell campus.



The Tailgate Party includes Clancy’s Taproom featuring complimentary tailgating food and a cash bar, along with a bounce house and entertainment for kids.





Following the homecoming party, tailgaters are welcome to stay and cheer on the Cleary Cougars. Here is a list of Saturday game line-up:



Men’s ice hockey will compete against Indiana Tech at 3:30 pm at 140 Ice Den (right next door to Cleary’s Lake Trust Stadium).



Men’s soccer will face Lawrence Technological University at 4:30 pm at Lake Trust Stadium (on the Cleary campus).



Women’s soccer will play at 7 pm, following the men’s game at Lake Trust Stadium. The women also will face Lawrence Tech.







To reserve your spot at Cleary’s Tailgate Party, visit the provided link. The campus is located at 3750 Cleary Drive (off Grand River Avenue and west of Latson Road in Howell).