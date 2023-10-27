Families Invited to Annual Halloween Event in Northfield Township

October 27, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



If you feel like you’d be good at creating scary, fun stories, Northfield Township has just the event for you.



Northfield Township is holding their annual “Spooky Story Contest” this weekend. Whether you write scary stories or frightening poetry, this event looks to be a terrifyingly good time.



The family friendly event takes place Saturday, October 28th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. at the Northfield Township Community Center, located at 9101 Main Street in Whitmore Lake.



In addition to your stories, there will also be Halloween games, a fortune teller, and The Girl Scouts will be on hand to sell hot cocoa.



Present your spooky story around the bonfire. Awards will be handed out for spookiest story, scariest skit, and more.



Organizers remind writers and performers that this is a family event, so, not too scary.



Call 734-449-2295 for more information, or e-mail newsletter@northfieldmi.gov.



A link to the Northfield Township Community Center's Facebook page is provided.