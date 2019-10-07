Families Complain Area Coach Hasn't Refunded Money From Canceled Trip

A demand for refunds for a canceled soccer trip has a Brighton-area soccer coach under fire.



Coach James Tyres with Coerver Coaching in Brighton had accepted money from nearly 50 families for a planned trip in July to the Gothia Cup in Sweden. But when he missed the registration date, the trip was canceled. However, many of those families say they are having a difficult time obtaining refunds. Some have even filed complaints with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. Spokesperson Kelly Rossman-McKinney tells WHMI that in the past three weeks the AG’s Consumer Protection Division has received 3 complaints on the matter. The first two were filed on September 14th and 18th, with a third complaint coming in on Sunday. Rossman-McKinney says that letters have been sent to the company on the first two complaints and the company has 30 days to respond, but as of this morning they have yet to receive a response.



A statement from Tyres attorney acknowledged and apologized for the error resulting in the trip being canceled, but said, “the majority of families either have received a refund check…or have initiated a chargeback with their credit card companies to secure a refund.” However it went on to allege that some of the affected families “have tried to obtain a double recovery by initiating a chargeback while simultaneously requesting a refund check…or by initiating a chargeback for more than they paid.”



Despite that assertion, some parents say Tyres has been contesting the credit card chargebacks. (JK)