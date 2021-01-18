Families Celebrate MLK Day At Drive-Up Rally

January 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





It was a different kind of celebration Sunday as the Milford community recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The 16th annual celebration of the holiday organized by the Huron Valley MLK Day Committee reflected on Dr. King’s legacy and message with the theme this year; “Honoring Voices of Equality.” Instead of hosting the annual March on Main Street in downtown Milford, the Committee instead organized a Drive-Up MLK Day Rally at Community Sharing Outreach Center on Duck Lake Road Sunday afternoon. Several dozen vehicles, most with families, attended the rally which featured a brief presentation of Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech that participants listened to on their radios while volunteers accepted donations as part of a soup meal food drive.



For that effort, the community has been encouraged to purchase ingredients for a Southwest Chicken Soup recipe and put them in a decorated paper bag to be donated to the Community Sharing Food Pantry. Once the meal packs are put together, they can be dropped off at the Suzanne Haskew Arts Center or River’s Edge Brewing Company through today.



The Committee has posted various downloadable, printable MLK-Day related items on its website that can be used to decorate the soup meal bags, along with ideas for inspiration. You’ll find details at hvmlkday.org