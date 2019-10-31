False Records Alleged To Have Triggered Suspension Of EMS Director

October 31, 2019

Details are emerging concerning the suspension of the head of the Livingston County EMS department.



EMS Director Jeff Boyd was placed on the unpaid leave October 17th, while his county-owned vehicle and keys to county facilities were confiscated. County officials have only said that the action was part of a, “precautionary investigation and record review…related to documentation within the education function of the department.”



While no further details have been released about the factors behind the suspension, officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have confirmed to WHMI that they issued a notice of intent to revoke the license of Joseph Hahn, who previously was the Education Supervisor with Livingston County EMS. Several sources within the county, none of whom wished to be identified, have independently confirmed for WHMI that Hahn was fired by the county on October 4th after an internal investigation revealed he had added a Livingston County EMS employee to an Advanced EMT class roster without them attending the course. It’s further alleged that Hahn then said he gave an ACLS (Advanced Cardiac Life Support) card to Boyd, also without taking the course.



MDHHS Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin told WHMI that Hahn has appealed their order to revoke his license, which remains active during the appeals process. Sutfin says that could take “months depending on many factors, include scheduling, witness availability, etc.” When asked for comment, Acting Livingston County Administrator Cindy Catanach would only say, “This is an ongoing investigation and the County will not have further comment until it is complete.”



Boyd, who has also declined to comment, was set to retire by the end of the year after more than 30 years of service to the county. His position has been posted since at least August. According to his LinkedIn page, Boyd became head of Livingston EMS in 1991 and also serves as the county’s Medical Examiner Coordinator. He served at various times also as head of the Livingston County Central Dispatch and Emergency Management departments. (JK)