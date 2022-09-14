Falling Gas Prices May Give Democrats An Edge

September 14, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The falling gas prices are giving the Democrats a little hope prior to the midterm elections.



According to previous polls, the higher fuel prices gave the Republicans an edge because the public blamed the Democrats for the higher prices. The lower gas prices are giving the Democrats a reason to think that they can be more competitive in the November 8th midterms.



The high average in June was $5.02 across the country. The gas prices have fallen by $1.28 and are averaging about $3.74 a gallon as of Friday. That’s still up 56 cents from a year ago.



The Republicans have tried to make the election about inflation, with the gas price being the main focus. According to some polls, voters are now looking at other issues instead of inflation as their top priority.