Autumn Colors Peak In Michigan

October 4, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The fall colors are expected to peak and Livingston County residents are encouraged to hit the road.



Peak viewing conditions run from October 2nd to October 22nd. Executive Director of the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan Denise Donohue says touring these roads is a great way to appreciate Michigan’s natural beauty.



The following counties’ best fall color drives locally are in Washtenaw County, Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23 and North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52. Commerce Township, Wixom Road, Charm to Sleeth/Duck Lake intersection, Richardson Road, Martin Parkway to Newton, and Wise Road, Canal to Carrol Lake. Shiawassee County, Grand River Road from Laingsburg to the Village of Byron.



