Local Road Named One Of State's Best For Fall Color Drive

October 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A stretch of road running through Northfield Township has been named one of the state’s best for seeing fall colors.



October is here which means trees will soon begin exploding in leafy bursts of red, yellow and orange. The County Road Association of Michigan has worked with the state’s 83 county road agencies and developed this year’s list of best county roads in the state for fall color.



Peak viewing conditions across Southeast Michigan are expected from October 7th to October 14th.



Locally, a 17-mile stretch of North Territorial Road between US-23 in Northfield Township to M-52 is being recognized as a fall color drive not-to-miss.



Denise Donohue, executive director of the CRA Michigan said, in a release, “that during the fall, we are all looking for new ways to spend our time,” and “that enjoying a free fall color tour is the ideal way to take in Michigan’s natural autumn beauty.” A list of the CRA’s selections for each region, including southeast, west, mid-Michigan, the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula can be found on their MiBackRoads website, here: https://micountyroads.org/about/mibackroads/



Photo: micountyroads.org