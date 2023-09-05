Vibrant Fall Color Season Expected

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





While some might still be looking to savor the rest of summer; Livingston County residents and others across the state can expect to encounter a vibrant fall color season.



The 2023 peak color predictions are in, and the stage is set for stunning fall foliage across Michigan this October. That’s according to a recently released fall foliage prediction map from www.SmokyMountains.com.



For many in Michigan, the highlight of the autumn season is when the leaves begin to change – prompting residents to seek out the peak colors throughout the state and encouraging out-of-state visitors to experience the annual natural transformation.



However, as any seasoned Michigander knows, the fall colors can be difficult to predict. Factors such as temperature, precipitation, and species influence when the leaves change each year, how long the colors remain, and the vibrancy of the colors.



The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Great Lakes region to have above-average temperatures and precipitation this fall, setting the stage for brilliant fall foliage across Michigan throughout October.



According to the 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, colors should start to pop in early to mid-September in the state’s northernmost regions and last through early November in the southernmost areas. The flow of color then moves from northwest to southeast as the season progresses.



The full AP article is attached, with viewing times for different areas. A link to the prediction map is also provided.