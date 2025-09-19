"Don't Miss" 2025 List Of Local Roads For Fall Colors

September 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Road agencies have released this year’s “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors – and what better way to appreciate the colors than with a leisurely drive along a scenic county road.



According to the 2025 Pure Michigan fall color map, peak viewing conditions are expected from October 6th to November 8th.



County Road Association of Michigan CEO Denise Donohue said “Taking a fall color tour down a county road is a great way to spend an afternoon. Michigan’s colors are among the best in the country, making fall the perfect opportunity to go out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty.”



The list of “don’t miss” fall color drives is said to reflect the best suggestions from over 30 county road agencies who know their own best fall color vistas.



Colors for Southeast Michigan are listed from October 25th through November 8th.



The following are some in the WHMI listening area:



-Grand River from Laingsburg to the Village of Byron

-Wixom Road – Charm to Sleeth/Duck Lake intersection

-Pontiac Lake Road to Cuthbert to White Lake Road

-Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23

-North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52

-Edward N. Hines Drive between Telegraph Road and M-14 Highway





Drivers are invited to share photos on CRA’s Facebook page (facebook.com/micountyroads) to let everyone know the best local road spots for Michigan’s fall colors. Be sure to indicate an intersection, the county and the closest city/village in your post and include #MiBackroads.