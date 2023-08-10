More Michigan Republicans Charged In Fake Elector Scheme Arraigned

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are now challenging the charges in state court.



As of today, all 16 defendants have been arraigned before Magistrate Laura Millmore in the 54-A District Court in Ingham County.



The nine who appeared virtually in court today were arraigned on eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery.



The charges were announced last month by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. The top charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.



All 16 defendants have pleaded not guilty on all eight counts.



55-year-old Amy Facchinello of Grand Blanc (pictured middle) was arraigned today and is scheduled to next appear for a probable cause conference on August 18th. Facchinello is a Grand Blanc Board of Education member whose term is up in 2026, however, recall language was filed against her in July. She’ll retain her seat unless convicted, recalled, or chooses to resign on her own.



65-year-old Mari-Ann Henry of Brighton and 55-year-old Meshawn Maddock of Milford – the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party - were both arraigned in July and are scheduled to appear for preliminary examination on October 12th.



Each defendant was given a personal recognizance bond - which stipulates they must not travel out of state without permission of the Court, must not possess or purchase firearms, ammunition, or dangerous weapons, must not commit any illegal acts, and must not miss any court dates at the risk of jeopardizing their bond.



Nessel has said the investigation is ongoing and the Department has not ruled out potential charges against additional defendants.