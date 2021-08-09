Fairview Cemetery In Brighton To Have Driveway Repaved

August 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A driveway repaving project is getting underway at a Brighton cemetery.



Fairview Cemetery holds an average of 65 funerals annually, along with many visitors that come to visit departed loved ones. City staff has been working in recent years on catching up with needed projects like clearing brush and spoils, but the driveway has now gotten to the point of needing to be replaced. Funding possibilities had been limited, but the Fairview Cemetery Driveway was able to be added to the list of projects that would be funded by bond proceeds.



Staff put out a request for proposal in June, and late last month received 6 submittals. City Council members, at a recent meeting, approved awarding the contract to the low bidder, Best Asphalt.



Once staff reviewed pricing, the decision was made to add fiber to the asphalt mix and to include turf restoration with the project. Five 60-foot parking areas will also be installed. The fiber additive will increase surface life and the City expects to get at least 20 years out of the new driveway, justifying the higher price for adding it.



The contract was approved for the bid price of $179,300 with a 15% contingency, bringing the total to a cost-not-to-exceed $206,000.



The work is anticipated to last through Friday, August 20th, and there may be times during the project when the cemetery will be closed to vehicular traffic.