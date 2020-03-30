Fair Housing Lawsuit Settled Involving Local Apartment Complex

March 30, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against a Brighton-based management company that was accused of refusing to rent to an Oakland County man because of his emotional support dogs.



The lawsuit was filed last August in U.S. District Court in Detroit by Scott Lorms of White Lake Township. He claimed T&R Properties and Zahler Management violated the federal Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 when it denied him an apartment rental in Putnam Township because they do not allow dogs. Court records indicate that the case was dismissed March 6th after a settlement was reached between the parties. No other details were made available.



Lorms claimed the dogs “alleviate difficulty in coping with day-to-day situations and to enhance his day-to-day functionality.” According to the lawsuit, when the rental agent learned Lorms had emotional support dogs, they refused to show him the apartment or discuss any accommodation for the animals. Lorms then filed a complaint with the Fair Housing Center of Southeast and Mid Michigan, which claimed that “T & R Properties refuses to rent to people with emotional support animals.”



After being denied the apartment, Lorms and his family had to rent other housing in the area that was 50% more than the original residence and further away from his work, friends, and family.