FAFD Battles Grass Fire off Sharpe Road, No Injuries Reported

February 27, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Fowlerville Area Fire Department was called to a large grass fire that occurred Monday, Feb. 26th near the 7300 block of Sharpe Road in Handy Township.



FAFD Chief Feig said the cause of the fire was likely due to a cigarette butt that was tossed into a nearby ditch, but the exact reason is still under investigation.



No damages or injuries were reported. Over 10 acres of land burned in the blaze; however, crews were able to stop the flames before they reached any of the structures located on the property.



Chief Feig advised residents to use caution when open burning, as dry conditions and strong winds have created the perfect recipe for vegetation fires.



“To be honest, it’s a little early for grass fires. But with a lack of snow over the winter and high winds, the top layer of vegetation is burning very easily. That’s why you should use extreme caution when doing any open burning and never throw cigarettes out the window.”



FAFD was assisted by the Howell Area Fire Department and the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Agency (NIESA).



Photos from the incident can be found on the Fowlerville Firefighter's Facebook page, provided below.