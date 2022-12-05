Man Charged In South Lyon Double Homicide Sentenced

December 5, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home will spend decades in prison; while his co-defendant is scheduled to appear in court.



21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was sentenced in Oakland County Circuit Court and was ordered to serve 30 to 50 years in prison. He earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd degree murder.



Police say Zeineh entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.



It was an emotional court hearing with statements heard from family members and friends, who expressed a desire for a stiffer sentence than handed down. Zeineh apologized during the proceeding.



Also charged in connection with the murders is 28-year-old Anthony Porter, who faces three counts of armed robbery and three felony firearms charges. Porter, who police say remained in the vehicle the night of the shootings, has been described as a cooperative witness by prosecutors.



Porter was earlier granted bond back after prosecutors said they had a witness who would confirm that they sold a gun to Zeineh, but that Porter was unaware Zeineh had a firearm the night of the shootings. He is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday.