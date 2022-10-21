Man Charged In Double Homicide In South Lyon Enters Plea

October 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged in connection with the slayings of a father and son in their South Lyon home.



21-year-old Fadi Zeineh of Ann Arbor was originally charged with ten felony counts that included 1st-degree murder, felony firearms, and armed robbery after police say he entered a home on East Liberty Street on December 30th of 2020 and shot 17-year-old Dylan Stamper, killing him. He also shot Stamper’s 43-year-old father, Kevin, who later died at the hospital. Authorities said the shootings were the result of a marijuana deal that went wrong.



In Oakland County Circuit Court this week, Zeineh pleaded guilty to two added counts of 2nd-degree murder and the other charges. In exchange, the two 1st degree murder charges, which carry a mandatory life sentence, were dismissed. His trial was to start Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court.



A conviction for second-degree murder carries life in prison with the possibility of parole.



Zeineh is scheduled to be sentenced November 22nd.