State Urging Residents To Mask Up For Holiday Season

November 20, 2021

Mike Kruzman





The state is encouraging all Michiganders to mask up for the coming holidays.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a Public Health Advisory that recommends everyone over the age of 2 should wear a facemask at indoor gatherings regardless of vaccination status.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said, said in a release, that the increases in case counts, percent positivity, and hospitalizations have them very concerned.



State Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said she believes we must take every measure to keep families and loved ones safe. She also continues to encourage residents 5 and up to get vaccinated and boosters, if eligible.



If a resident finds themselves infected with COVID-19, the MDHHS recommends seeking treatment with monoclonal antibody infusions. According to the Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, like the COVID-19 virus.