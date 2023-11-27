Authorities Investigating White Lake Twp. Oil Refinery Explosion

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Authorities continue to investigate an explosion and fire Friday night that destroyed a crude oil refinery in White Lake Township. The refinery is owned by Hound Resources, whose headquarters are located in West Branch.



The company has not yet publicly commented on the explosion. The refinery is located in the Young and Bogie Lake Road area, south of M-59 in Oakland County. The blast reportedly could be heard for miles around.



The explosion occurred at about 10:23 p.m. The refinery was quickly engulfed in flames and several area fire departments were on the scene for several hours in an effort to extinguish the blaze.



According to police, vents and canisters that regulate air flow to an underground gas line exploded. Residents who live nearby told a Detroit TV station they had never heard anything as loud in their life, and the concussion caused the windows in their house to bow inward. No injuries were reported as a result of the blast.



Bogie Lake Road from M-59 to Biscayne Boulevard was closed Friday night as a result of the fire. Air quality in the vicinity was being monitored by the Oakland County Hazardous Materials Response Team. The cause of the explosion and fire remain undetermined at this time.