Explorer Program Open to Young Adults Interested in Law Enforcement

November 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Sherriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for their Explorer program, geared for young adults ages 14-20 with a strong interest in law enforcement.



The program provides an opportunity for Explorers to experience the responsibilities and functions of law enforcement firsthand.



Members of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office will meet weekly to show Explorers all-things related to law enforcement, including K-9 and Bomb Squad Demonstrations, sitting with 911 dispatchers, presentations related to Crime Scene Investigations, and tours of the Livingston County Jail and Michigan State Police facilities.



Explorers are required to attend the Michigan Law Enforcement Youth Advisory Committee Academy one time within their first two years of joining the post. The academy is a week-long paramilitary style boot camp which provides Explorers with a taste of attending a police academy.



Applicants must be between 14 and 20 years of age, possess a grade point average of at least 2.0, maintain appropriate school attendance and behavior, and have a clean criminal history and background check.



The application can be located at the provided link and sent to Sergeant Brad Neff at bneff@livgov.com.



Any questions can be forwarded to Sergeant Neff at 517-546-2440 ext. 4539.