"Explore Brighton Howell Area" Moves Offices to Brighton

December 12, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



"Explore Brighton Howell Area", which you may know better as the Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has moved. Although historically it's been located in Howell, the promotional and marketing concern has just moved its offices to downtown Brighton.



While Explore Brighton Howell Area is now the moniker, the Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau remains their legal name. With the move, they're now located at 211 North First St., Suite 200, across the street from the 53rd District Court building.



Executive Director Mary Robinson says the reason they moved from Howell to Brighton has nothing to do with which is the more desirable community, nor with completion of the $6 million streetscape program which has increased downtown Brighton’s “curb appeal”. Rather, she says, it was simply a matter of needing a lot more space. Robinson says they had outgrown their 480 square feet office at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce building, where their headquarters had been located for over 30 years.



She says, “It was only due to growing. We outgrew the (Howell office) and now have four times the space.” In addition, Robinson says that whereas they formerly had only two full-time employees they now have five, plus one part-timer. Robinson says, again in her words, "We love this location; we’re right in downtown Brighton,"



Brighton City Manager Gretchen Gomolka made the announcement of the move at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. Gomolka said, “They plan on a campaign focusing on shopping in downtown Brighton over the next two weeks.” She added that an e-mail was sent to local merchants asking them to submit information on their sales and it would be put on Explore Brighton Howell Area’s page. Gomolka said, "They are partnering with our merchants to attract people to shop downtown, so we’re very excited to have them here and thankful for their support.”



Robinson empathizes that while only the Howell and Brighton areas are part of their business name, they represent all of Livingston County, from Fowlerville on the west, through Howell and Brighton to Whitmore Lake and Pinckney on the south side of the county.



Robinson says they are planning on having an open house, tentatively scheduled for March 5th, in which they “will invite the whole community.”





Photos: 1) Explore Brighton Howell Area moniker; 2) exterior view of new offices; 3) Executive Director Mary Robinson