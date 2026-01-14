Experts Cover Data Center Concerns in Lyon Township

January 14, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A recently approved A.I. data center is at the center of a public meeting Thursday night in Lyon Township.



Kathryn Fuller from Lyon Township says noise is a main concern, as well as higher electric costs.



The meeting will start at 7pm and is taking place at South Lyon East High School's auditorium on 10 Mile near Johns Road. There, experts will share information about the impact of data centers on the community.



A link to more information on the meeting is posted below.