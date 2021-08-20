Expert Says County's Low Vaccination Rate Aids Variant Surge

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As the delta variant continues to spread across Michigan and Livingston County, one local health expert says the first, best way to try and stem that tide is by getting more people to get vaccinated.



Dr. Varsha Moudgal is the Chief Medical Officer for St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and an infectious diseases expert. Speaking on WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning, she noted that the vaccination rate in Livingston County is only just above 50%, which has left the county vulnerable to the spread of the delta variant.



Moudgal says the belief that the vaccinations are not effective is contradicted by “incontrovertible proof” that indicates it provides a 60% protection against even contracting COVID-19, but more importantly, it provides more than 90% protection against becoming seriously ill and needing hospitalization.



Dr. Moudgal will also be a guest this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI’s Viewpoint.