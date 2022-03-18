Brighton Business Packing Meals For Ukraine Refugees

March 18, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Brighton business is preparing to pack thousands of meals for Ukrainian refugees.



Volunteers with Executive Wealth Management out of Brighton will be working with Lifeline Christian Missions and Feed the Hungry to prepare meals that will be shipped to residents of Ukraine that have fled to Poland and Romania.



Marketing and Public Relations Specialist Kira Kliczinksi of EWM said that they will pack as many meals as they can in two hours on Tuesday. They anticipate being able to assemble between 9,000 and 12,000 meals. Each meal will feed 6 people and includes rice, vegetables, and protein.



Two Ukrainian Brighton residents, who still have family overseas, will share their stories with the group and help pack meals alongside other volunteers.



Lifeline Christian Ministries is a non-profit that hosts healthy meal-packing events for countries all over the world. Feed the Hungry is also a non-profit with similar interests, and is currently on the ground in Ukraine and its bordering nations, providing emergency relief and supplies.



EWM works to provide guidance in investment management, financial planning, estate planning and more, based on a client’s needs.



As of Thursday, the BBC reports that there are roughly 2 million Ukrainians that have fled to Poland and another 500,000 that have fled to Romania.



AP Photo/Sergei Grits