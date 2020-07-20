New Program Assists Tenants And landlords Affected By COVID-19

July 20, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com



A new program will offer help to renter’s who have fallen behind and landlords who want missed payments due to COVID-19.



$50-million in relief is being made available through the new Eviction Diversion Program. The program is administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in collaboration with the Michigan Supreme Court and the Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s eviction moratorium, which had temporarily halted residential evictions for missed payments, ended last week.



The program is designed to help tenants and landlords resolve eviction filings with conditional dismissals. Tenants who make up to 100% of area median income are eligible for the assistance. Participating landlords can receive up to 90% of the unpaid rent in one lump sum. In exchange, landlords must dismiss all late fees up to 10% of the amount due and allow tenants to stay in their homes. MSHDA Chief Housing Solutions Officer Kelly Rose said, in a release, that in a time filled with a lot of insecurity, the EDP offers some peace of mind for tenants and landlords alike.



Funding for the program comes from Senate Bill 690 which appropriated $880-million in federal dollars from the CARES Act. MSHDA will grant EDP funds through the state Housing Assessment and Resource Agencies. For more information on the program, visit www.Michigan.gov/EDP.