Events Set Locally To Celebrate Pride Month

May 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A series of events and activities are planned next month to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Livingston County.



The Pride Alliance of Livingston (PAL), a subcommittee of the Livingston Diversity Council, says they wanted to provide a number of events that people could get involved in, no matter where they live, what day it falls on, or their comfort with in-person events.



Established in 2019 to explore ways to support the LGBTQ+ populations in the county, Pride Alliance of Livingston will kick off Pride Month locally with a "Rainbow Reception" from noon to 3pm on Sunday, June 6th at the Mill Pond Amphitheatre in Brighton. The event will feature live music, sidewalk chalk opportunities and conversations about how to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.



Then the following Thursday, June 10th, will be a free virtual Trivia Night, followed the weekend of June 11th through the 13th with another online event, this time a scavenger hunt, with a $10 registration fee for each team, with the top five winning prizes.



On Sunday, June 20th, there will be a PRIDE Parade that will start with a presentation at 1pm on the lawn of the Historic Howell Courthouse, followed by a walk through downtown Howell which will end at the PRIDE alley.



Then the events will wrap up on Sunday, June 24th at 7pm with a group watching event at the Howell Theater of “The Prom,” an all ages movie described as a “light reminder of the power of advocacy.” Details on all of the events are online at livingstondiversity.org.