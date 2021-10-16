Event Will Focus On County's Stormwater Management

October 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The League of Women Voters of Livingston County will present an evening with Livingston County Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere next week.



“Damns, Dirt, Drains and Rains” will take place on Tuesday, October 19th from 7 to 8pm. Considering the significant precipitation events over the recent months, organizers say it will be insightful to hear how Livingston County's stormwater management and aging infrastructure is holding up.



The event will also provide more information on the elected role of the Livingston County Drain Commissioner, who serves as a water resource manager for the county and balances the protection of individual property and human health with environmental protection. The Drain Commissioner deals almost exclusively with issues that directly or indirectly affect water quality.



The virtual event will be held live via Zoom. Registration is required and can be done online at www.howelllibrary.org.