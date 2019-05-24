Event Will Celebrate Salem-South Lyon Library Expansion

A local library’s expansion project will culminate with a celebration next weekend.



On Sunday, June 2nd, the Salem-South Lyon District Library is officially opening its doors to the $1.2 expansion and renovation of the children’s area. A ribbon cutting will take place at 1pm with the celebration immediately following. The additional 2,800 square feet include a new tween area especially designed for children in grades 5 through 8. The room contains age appropriate materials, two booths for group study, comfy chairs and tables.



The footprint also includes a new meeting room with its own entryway for library events, such as story times for babies through age 4, events geared for families, workshops, lectures and presentations for all ages. The event will include music, food, a petting farm, local history exhibits, summer reading sign-up, space games and more.



Library Director Donna Olson says the expansion doubles the size of the original children’s area, adds a programming room, a designated area for kids who are too old to be with younger children, but not quite teens, a study area and more seating for children and grown-ups. She said they were all areas the community expressed interest in improving. (JK)