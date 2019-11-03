Event To Offer Support To Suicide Loss Survivors

November 3, 2019

An upcoming event will bring the community together to support survivors who have lost someone to suicide.



Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. A Survivor Day event will be held in Livingston County on Saturday November 23rd, at the Livingston County Community Mental Health Miller Building in Howell.



The inception of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day began in 1999 with a resolution introduced to the U.S. Senate by Senator Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide. Also known as Survivor Day, the day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors. In 2018, 370 total events took place, including 32 international sites in 19 countries.



While each event recognizing Survivor Day is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection. In the interest of creating a safe space for loss survivors, most events are specific to survivors of suicide loss. It is requested that youth attendees are over the age of 12. For more information about the local gathering, contact Leslie Hall at 517-546-4126.