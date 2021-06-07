Event Provides Awareness & Acceptance For LGBTQ+ Community

June 7, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A gathering of community members in support of the LGBTQ+ community took place at the Brighton Mill Pond Sunday.



Organized by the Pride Alliance of Livingston and the Livingston Diversity Council, the Rainbow Reception featured an afternoon of music, fellowship, and awareness of organizations working for greater understanding and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Livingston County.



Among them was PFLAG of Livingston County, which had actually begun the tradition of hosting a Rainbow Rally on the first weekend in June several years ago. Nicole Matthews-Creech, President of the Livingston Diversity Council, offered thanks for their advocacy. "We are nothing without all of you and so thank you so much for your support. We also want to thank and pay acknowledgment to our volunteers who have been a part of our Pride Month committee, as well as the Pride Alliance of Livingston and Livingston Diversity Council. From my heart to yours, thank you so much for being here and sharing the love with us today."



Matthews-Creech estimated between 175 and 200 people turned up for the rally, which exceeded organizers' expectations. The Rainbow Reception was the kickoff event for the Diversity Council’s celebration of June as Pride Month.



The next event will be Thursday, with a free online Trivia Night, followed by a Scavenger Hunt that will take place this Friday, June 11th through Sunday the 13th. Matthews-Creech says participants can take part anytime over the course of those three days and that it only takes about 2 to 3 hours to complete. The cost is only $10 per team, which can have up to five members. The top teams will win prizes valued at up to $250.