Event Brings Out Donations For Local Toys For Tots Program

December 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Toys for Tots program in Livingston County received a major boost on Thursday through an annual event in Brighton, which also featured a check presentation.



Brighton Ford hosted its annual holiday window decorating event, in which students from the four elementary schools in Brighton each painted a different window at the dealership.



Votes for each window were then registered via a toy donation to the local Toys for Tots program, which is a joint operation run through the Livingston County Marine Corps League and the Salvation Army. A drive-thru toy drop-off was again held to gather final toy donations.



The winner of the contest was Hilton Elementary, which received a $3,000 donation from Brighton Ford toward their art department. Hawkins Elementary received $1,000 for second place, while Hornung and Spencer Elementary schools placed third and fourth, respectively, to each get $500.



In addition to the donated toys, which filled an entire truck, the Howell Knights of Columbus 2659 St. Joseph Parish also used the occasion to present a $1,200 check to Toys for Tots.



Top photo (left to right): Knights David Mester, Tom Wilmoth, Mark Fraser, Harold Aardal (Grand Knight, Howell K of C Howell 2659) Gary Dunn (Director, Livingston County Toys for Tots) Greg Smigielski, Larry Schillinger.



Bottom two photos - Courtesy of Brighton Ford